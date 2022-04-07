Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 433,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,737. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

