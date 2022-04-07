Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $735,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

EWX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

