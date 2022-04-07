Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $256,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $477.00. 1,110,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,333. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.89 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $483.01 and a 200-day moving average of $496.99.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

