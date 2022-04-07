Zacks: Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post $1.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $17.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,681,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,107,410. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $607.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.