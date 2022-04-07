Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GLDB) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GLDB – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. 82 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.