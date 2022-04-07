Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 37,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $486,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 324,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 69,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.49. 423,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,515. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24.

