Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,400,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,102,000 after buying an additional 34,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.39. 444,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,763. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.92 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.