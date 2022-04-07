Wanchain Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $101.28 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00201011 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00037940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00387593 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00052462 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

