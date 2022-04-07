Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.03. Zumiez posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $482,081. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 15.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 247,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $757.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.63. Zumiez has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $55.10.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.