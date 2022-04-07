Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Price Target at $10.30

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPEAF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock remained flat at $$9.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

