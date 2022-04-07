Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. 2,102,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87. Confluent has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $87,132.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $6,707,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 376,700 shares of company stock valued at $13,797,681 and sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 360.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 146.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

