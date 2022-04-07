Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.86. The company had a trading volume of 833,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.17 and a 200 day moving average of $233.37. Repligen has a 52-week low of $156.27 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

