Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,465 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,838,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,872,816. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

