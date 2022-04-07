Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.08. 443,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,010. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.09 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

