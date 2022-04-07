CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CIR. StockNews.com started coverage on CIRCOR International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CIR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 104,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,678. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

