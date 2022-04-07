Decatur Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.57.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $414.99. 2,170,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.00 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

