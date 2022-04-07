Bell Bank Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bell Bank raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE WST traded up $11.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $420.45. 340,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,122. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.24 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.12 and a 200 day moving average of $413.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

