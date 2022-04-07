FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 96,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,668,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,019. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.