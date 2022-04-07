FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 45,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $4.37 on Thursday, reaching $173.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,466,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,662. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.35 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.