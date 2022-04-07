Bell Bank Has $1.83 Million Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bell Bank increased its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of HEICO by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,244,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.18. 491,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.78. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.94 and a fifty-two week high of $159.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

