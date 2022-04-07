Bell Bank Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $582,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 75,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.6% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.14. The company had a trading volume of 810,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.48 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.16.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

