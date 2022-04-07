Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Rollins by 182.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,127,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,820,000 after acquiring an additional 728,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 72.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 250.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 738,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 527,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rollins by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Rollins by 50.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,297,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 434,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.54. 1,457,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.60. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

