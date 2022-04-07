Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.7% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,821 shares of company stock valued at $61,134,868. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $11.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,057.26. 26,392,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,983,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 215.63, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $912.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $962.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

