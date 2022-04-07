Bell Bank Has $928,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,396,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,325,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.11. The company had a trading volume of 136,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,721. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

