Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Trading Down 2.9%

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 125,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 416,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OB shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99.

Outbrain ( NASDAQ:OB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.90 million. Outbrain had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Outbrain Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outbrain

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

