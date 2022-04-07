Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 6,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 29,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

