American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 52,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 49,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in American Acquisition Opportunity by 5.0% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 514,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 0.4% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 261,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 247,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,476 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

