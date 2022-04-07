CHADS VC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $791.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $791.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00036009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00104799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,364,761 coins and its circulating supply is 46,141,597 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

