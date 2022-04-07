Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Fibra UNO stock remained flat at $$1.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.
About Fibra UNO (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fibra UNO (FBASF)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.