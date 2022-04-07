Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fibra UNO stock remained flat at $$1.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

