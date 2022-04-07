Tranche Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $7.61 Million (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $22,422.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000875 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

SLICE is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

