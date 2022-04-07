Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Receives GBX 4,090.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,090.71 ($53.65).

Several analysts have recently commented on CKN shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($58.62) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clarkson from GBX 4,132 ($54.19) to GBX 3,665 ($48.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

LON CKN traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,475 ($45.57). 27,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,938. Clarkson has a 52 week low of GBX 2,789.50 ($36.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,225 ($55.41). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,418.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,668.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 57 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

