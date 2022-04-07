AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,737.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($131.15) to £120 ($157.38) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.01. 8,309,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577,310. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $220.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

