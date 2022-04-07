AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,737.00.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 440,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 38.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.01. 8,309,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577,310. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $220.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $71.14.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

