Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,601 shares of company stock worth $57,526,286 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.03. 7,863,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,582,825. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

