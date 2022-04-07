Bell Bank Buys 15,911 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after buying an additional 473,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after buying an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after buying an additional 748,544 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,933 shares of company stock worth $3,731,426 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.75. 3,253,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,011. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.