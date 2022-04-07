Bell Bank Makes New $5.01 Million Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bell Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 299,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBI stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,835,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,759. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

