FDx Advisors Inc. Has $27.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,969,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,171,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.82. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $68.18.

