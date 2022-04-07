Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKNGet Rating) were up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 1,186,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 983,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.90 ($0.14).

A number of analysts have commented on ESKN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Esken in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.30) price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Esken in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.30) price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08.

Esken Company Profile (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

