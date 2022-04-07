Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Rating) were up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 1,186,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 983,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.90 ($0.14).

A number of analysts have commented on ESKN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Esken in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.30) price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Esken in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.30) price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

