WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Shares Down 1.1%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. 1,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYIN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000.

