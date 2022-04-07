Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) Shares Down 90.8%

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ – Get Rating) dropped 90.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,090,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

The firm has a market cap of $124.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

