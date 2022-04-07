Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL) vs. Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Financial Analysis

Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Nexgel alerts:

This table compares Nexgel and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexgel N/A N/A N/A Accuray -2.82% -3.98% -0.51%

This table compares Nexgel and Accuray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexgel $1.55 million 6.72 N/A N/A N/A Accuray $396.29 million 0.75 -$6.31 million ($0.13) -24.77

Nexgel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accuray.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nexgel and Accuray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexgel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nexgel presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.86%. Accuray has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 132.92%. Given Nexgel’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nexgel is more favorable than Accuray.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nexgel beats Accuray on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexgel Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexGel Inc. is a provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. The company developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels. NexGel Inc. is based in Langhorne, Pa.

Accuray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated radiation therapy system designed for the treatment of a range of cancer types. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexgel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexgel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.