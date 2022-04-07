Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Aeva Technologies posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of AEVA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 987,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,313. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $876.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,409,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,656,000 after buying an additional 359,975 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after buying an additional 1,771,677 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after buying an additional 249,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,008 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

