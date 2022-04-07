Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Aeva Technologies posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of AEVA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 987,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,313. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $876.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,409,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,656,000 after buying an additional 359,975 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after buying an additional 1,771,677 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after buying an additional 249,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,008 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.