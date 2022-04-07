Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digi International.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.56. 131,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,012. The stock has a market cap of $719.48 million, a PE ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.
Digi International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
