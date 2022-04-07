FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 9,351 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 1.23% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEMA. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 803.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 91,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 16,387 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 271,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EEMA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.43. 42,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,978. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $94.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.