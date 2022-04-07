Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 1.1% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $21,903,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.73.

PWR stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.36. 1,811,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,988. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.95. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $137.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.