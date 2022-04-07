Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 3.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Anthem by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.43.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $514.66. 1,357,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,392. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.95 and a 52 week high of $516.81.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

