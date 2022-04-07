Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $492,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP stock traded up $5.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $485.27. The company had a trading volume of 681,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,569. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.30 and a 200-day moving average of $463.32. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.97 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

