Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.58

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.58 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 17011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

