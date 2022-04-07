Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,105,000 after purchasing an additional 304,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.26. 3,516,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,242. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

