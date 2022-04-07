ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.00

Shares of ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02.

ROHM ( OTCMKTS:ROHCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

ROHM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

